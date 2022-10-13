With migration surging, US considers easing sanctions on Venezuela

US President Joe Biden (Bloomberg)

The crush of migration at the southern border and the energy war against Russia has created renewed urgency within the Biden administration to reshape the relationship with oil-rich Venezuela.

The discussions, which U.S. officials say revolve around restarting oil exports from Venezuela to the United States if the country takes steps to restore democracy, could spur a major diplomatic shift with Washington’s staunchest adversary in South America.

Since President Joe Biden took office, the administration has signaled an openness to rapprochement with Venezuela in exchange for a democratic opening, partly because some U.S. officials believe that a purely hard-line approach has failed to push the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro away from autocracy.

But there is increasing pressure on the administration to work toward a deal, analysts say, after the world’s biggest oil producers decided to cut production this month and with Venezuelan migration to the United States soaring. Now U.S. officials within the State Department and the White House are exploring specific ideas for when and how to ease sanctions in response to concrete actions by the Maduro government.

The administration is moving closer to allowing Chevron, the last U.S. company producing oil in Venezuela, to resume exports from the country, according to a senior Biden administration official and two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly.

That move would only come if Maduro’s government comes to an agreement with the opposition to address the humanitarian crisis in the country and formally resumes political negotiations with the opposition in Mexico City, said the senior administration official and one other person familiar with the matter.

It’s unclear exactly when that would happen, but the Maduro government is said to be close to reaching a humanitarian deal with the opposition. A Venezuelan opposition leader, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said formal negotiations between the two sides in Mexico are expected to resume in the coming weeks.

Maduro’s envoys and the Venezuelan opposition met in Mexico City last year for the latest rounds of talks aimed at resolving the country’s political standoff — but Maduro ended the talks after just one meeting.

As the deliberations proceed, the United States is contending with an extraordinary rise of Venezuelan migrants who are arriving at the southern border in swells.

The number of Venezuelans intercepted at the U.S. border from October 2021 through August reached more than 150,000, a significant rise from past years.

To deal with the increase, the administration is implementing a humanitarian parole program for some Venezuelan migrants, similar to one offered to Ukrainians.

But some U.S. officials also say that lifting sanctions on Venezuela’s already precarious economy could help stabilize the nation, and eventually stanch the flow of Venezuelans leaving.

Because the United States ended diplomatic relations with the Maduro government in 2019, Venezuelan migrants cannot be easily sent back — a key reason they are arriving at the border in waves, experts say.

“It’s a huge crisis now,” said Michael Penfold, a Venezuela-based fellow at the Wilson Center, a Washington-based policy group. “They are looking at this with dismay and realizing that they need to bring some kind of solution to Venezuela,” he added, referring to the administration.

Speaking to reporters last week in Lima, Peru, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “there was no change” in the administration’s policy toward Venezuela, but added: “We will review our policies, including our sanctions policies, in response to constructive steps by the Maduro regime to restore democracy.”

Earlier this month, the administration upset the Venezuelan diaspora by releasing two of Maduro’s nephews-in-law, who were serving U.S. prison sentences for major drugs convictions, in return for seven Americans jailed in Venezuela. But the move led some analysts to speculate that Biden officials are starting to take more political risks to break the diplomatic deadlock.

The question facing the administration in loosening the Venezuelan oil embargo is what to do with the revenue that Chevron and other foreign companies in the country would generate. Under normal conditions the windfall would be shared between private firms and PDVSA, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.

But the U.S. government does not want to see money flowing into Maduro’s pockets, so officials have been considering alternative ways of distributing oil revenues.

One option being explored by U.S. officials is to funnel the oil revenues into a trust fund that would finance humanitarian activities within the country.

Another possibility is to allow PDVSA to use revenues from oil exports to draw down its debts with Chevron, said Francisco Monaldi, a Venezuelan oil expert at Rice University in Houston. The administration in the summer allowed a similar arrangement for two European oil companies, Repsol and Eni.

It is unclear whether Maduro would have much incentive to accept an arrangement where his government does not share in the profits of oil exports. After crushing the opposition and engineering a modest economic recovery, the Venezuelan autocrat remains firmly in control despite the sanctions and has little reason to meet the United States’ demands, analysts said.

“He has learned to survive,” said Félix Seijas, a prominent Venezuelan pollster. “He’s not going to hand over anything that threatens his loss of power.”

With Maduro holding most of the cards, simply allowing Chevron to get paid without providing direct financial benefit for the Venezuelan government may not be enough to entice the authoritarian leader to agree to democratic concessions, said Monaldi.

Some in Washington say the political environment may soon allow for a softer approach to Venezuela, especially after the midterm elections. If Florida remains firmly Republican-controlled, as pollsters project, Biden advisers may see less downside in angering the large Venezuelan diaspora in the state by engaging with Maduro’s government.

A changing political reality in Latin America may also push the administration to revise its policy toward Venezuela, analysts say. For years, Maduro’s neighbors have absorbed millions of Venezuelans, effectively containing the bulk of the exodus before it reached the United States.

But after the pandemic battered economies across the region, Venezuelan immigrants struggled to find jobs in host nations like Colombia and Ecuador. In record numbers, they have been streaming through one of the world’s most treacherous jungles, between South America and Panama, trying to reach the U.S. border.

The election of left-wing leaders in key South American countries has led to more vocal calls for a change in the region’s approach to Venezuela. Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s new leftist president, recently normalized diplomatic relations with Maduro, a major policy break from his predecessor.

A senior official in the Biden administration said Petro may soon begin demanding that the U.S. lift sanctions on Venezuela to help stabilize the neighboring country with whom it shares crucial security, economic and migration interests.

“There’s growing realization that there has to be a change in the U.S. policy toward Venezuela,” said Dany Bahar, a Venezuelan migration expert at Brown University in Rhode Island. “You can no longer ignore that it has been a failure.”

By Natalie Kitroeff and Anatoly Kurmanaev