    With China looming, U.S. signs MoU with another Pacific island state

    Reuters
    February 11, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST
    Representative Image (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo)

    The United States said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federated States of Micronesia, , reflecting a shared understanding on future U.S. assistance to the Pacific island country that Washington is anxious to keep out of China's orbit.

    The State Department announcement means Washington has now signed MoUs on future assistance with three key Pacific island countries as it negotiates cooperation agreement renewals that gives the United States access to huge swaths of the Pacific for defense purposes.

    Washington said it signed MoUs last month with the Marshall Islands and Palau and reached consensus on terms of U.S. economic assistance, but Washington has not provided details.

    Micronesia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.