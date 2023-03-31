 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
"Witch-hunt will backfire massively," says Donald Trump after getting indicted in a criminal case

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

Trump has become the first former president to be indicted in a criminal case after a grand jury investigation into hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign.

After getting indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement terming the indictment against him a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history" and said the "witch-hunt will backfire massively" on current President Joe Biden.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”

However, he has denied any wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated ‘witch hunt’ to damage his campaign.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats - the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country - have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”