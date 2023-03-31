English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Tune into watch a landmark event in India’s quest for sustainability, 5.30 pm onwards. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    "Witch-hunt will backfire massively," says Donald Trump after getting indicted in a criminal case

    Trump has become the first former president to be indicted in a criminal case after a grand jury investigation into hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST
    former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement

    former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement

    After getting indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement terming the indictment against him a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history" and said the "witch-hunt will backfire massively" on current President Joe Biden.

    “The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”

    However, he has denied any wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated ‘witch hunt’ to damage his campaign.

    “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats - the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country - have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”

    Throwing a blow at the current president Joe Biden, Trump said, “I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” (sic).

    Related stories

    (Inputs from AP)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Donald Trump #Donald Trump indicted
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 06:40 am