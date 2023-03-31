"Witch-hunt will backfire massively," says Donald Trump after getting indicted in a criminal case

former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement

After getting indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement terming the indictment against him a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history" and said the "witch-hunt will backfire massively" on current President Joe Biden.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”

However, he has denied any wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated ‘witch hunt’ to damage his campaign.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats - the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country - have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”

Throwing a blow at the current president Joe Biden, Trump said, “I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” (sic).

