Winnie-the-Pooh memes return in China as 'emperor' Xi Jinping looks towards staying indefinitely in office

Winnie-the-Pooh memes are back to haunt Chinese president Xi Jinping again and the authorities in China are racing to crackdown on them.

Since the announcement that the government was considering abolishing the two-term limit on the tenure of presidents and vice-presidents, social media in the autocratic state has erupted to criticise the proposal.

Many internet users in China took to Weibo and WeChat, two of the most popular social media platforms in the country, posting the images of Winnie-the-Pooh as it resembles Jinping.

In one of the images being shared on social media, Winnie-the-Pooh can be seen with a crown and a royal cape, sitting on a throne with his honeypot— a not-so-veiled attempt at the proposal by his party’s central committee, the largest of China's elite ruling bodies.



The memes were taken down later by the authorities monitoring the internet. Inasmuch, by Sunday evening various terms relating to the proposed amendment change, such as “two-term limit” or “continued rule” had become non-searchable on Weibo, What’s on Weibo , a news website monitoring the Chinese microblogging site reported.

A large section of the social media was opposed to the proposed amendment to the constitution. “Our emperor has received the Mandate of Heaven, so we have to kneel and accept,” a person on Weibo said.

The proposal, if accepted, Xi Jinping could run for presidency for more than two terms and could possibly be in office even after 2023, the year when his second term in the office ends.