English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Wille Walsh takes over as Director General of IATA from Alexandre de Juniac

Walsh is deeply familiar with IATA and will work from the Association’s Executive Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
Wille Walsh takes over as Director General of IATA.

Wille Walsh takes over as Director General of IATA.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on April 1 that Willie Walsh has officially taken on the role of Director General of the organization.  Succeeding, Alexandre de Juniac, Walsh was confirmed as IATA’s 8th Director General on November 24. It was confirmed in the 76th IATA annual general meeting.

"I am passionate about our industry and about the critical work that IATA does on behalf of its members, never more so than during the COVID-19 crisis. IATA has been at the forefront of efforts to restart global connectivity, including developing the IATA Travel Pass. Less visible but of equal importance, airlines continue to rely on IATA’s financial settlement systems, Timatic and other vital services to support their day-to-day operations", said Walsh.

Walsh also thanked Alexandre for leaving behind a  'strong organization and a motivated team'.

"My goal is to ensure that IATA is a forceful voice supporting the success of global air transport. We will work with supporters and critics alike to deliver on our commitments to an environmentally sustainable airline industry. It’s my job to make sure that governments, which rely on the economic and social benefits our industry generates, also understand the policies we need to deliver those benefits," he added.

Walsh retired from the International Airlines Group (IAG) in September 2020 after serving as its CEO since its inception in 2011. Prior to that, he was CEO of British Airways (2005-2011) and CEO of Aer Lingus (2001-2005). He began his career in aviation at Aer Lingus in 1979 as a cadet pilot. Walsh is deeply familiar with IATA and will work from the Association’s Executive Office in Geneva, Switzerland.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Air Transport Association (IATA #IATA chief #Wille Walsh
first published: Apr 1, 2021 03:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.