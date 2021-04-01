Wille Walsh takes over as Director General of IATA from Alexandre de Juniac

Wille Walsh takes over as Director General of IATA.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on April 1 that Willie Walsh has officially taken on the role of Director General of the organization. Succeeding, Alexandre de Juniac, Walsh was confirmed as IATA’s 8th Director General on November 24. It was confirmed in the 76th IATA annual general meeting.

"I am passionate about our industry and about the critical work that IATA does on behalf of its members, never more so than during the COVID-19 crisis. IATA has been at the forefront of efforts to restart global connectivity, including developing the IATA Travel Pass. Less visible but of equal importance, airlines continue to rely on IATA’s financial settlement systems, Timatic and other vital services to support their day-to-day operations", said Walsh.

Walsh also thanked Alexandre for leaving behind a 'strong organization and a motivated team'.

"My goal is to ensure that IATA is a forceful voice supporting the success of global air transport. We will work with supporters and critics alike to deliver on our commitments to an environmentally sustainable airline industry. It’s my job to make sure that governments, which rely on the economic and social benefits our industry generates, also understand the policies we need to deliver those benefits," he added.

Walsh retired from the International Airlines Group (IAG) in September 2020 after serving as its CEO since its inception in 2011. Prior to that, he was CEO of British Airways (2005-2011) and CEO of Aer Lingus (2001-2005). He began his career in aviation at Aer Lingus in 1979 as a cadet pilot. Walsh is deeply familiar with IATA and will work from the Association’s Executive Office in Geneva, Switzerland.