Will work to attract, retain business, FDI in NYC in post COVID-19 days: Indian-American official

A senior Indian-American official, appointed in New York City Mayor Eric Adams's administration, said he will work to attract and retain businesses and foreign direct investments in the city as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dilip Chauhan was appointed Deputy Commissioner, Trade, Investment, and Innovation in the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs in January this year by Adams.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Chauhan said he is honoured to have been appointed at a critical time for the city, with Adams always recognizing the importance of strong relationships between New York City, the diplomatic corps, and the international business community. Thanking the mayor for entrusting him with an important position, Chauhan said in his new role, he will work to amplify New York City as a global economic centre and a hub for innovation.

Specifically, I will work to attract and retain businesses and foreign direct investments across our five boroughs as we recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said in the statement, adding that through the management of relationships with Consulates, the United Nations, Permanent Missions, and Trade Commissions, he will ensure New Yorkers benefit from the City's innovative economic programs, including the Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises. In addition, he will also focus on strengthening partnerships related to Smart Cities, Sister Cities agreements, crypto-related developments and cross-state international business development.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Chauhan comes to the Mayor's Office for International Affairs from the Brooklyn President's office, where he served as the Executive Director of Southeast and Asian Affairs, according to his bio on the website of the Mayor's Office for International Affairs. As the Executive Director, he worked towards empowering the South and Asian communities in Brooklyn, it said.

He did this by increasing awareness for available resources provided by the government and under his leadership, he helped create a stronger relationship within this community and the Borough President's Office, it added. Previously, Chauhan was appointed as Deputy Controller of the Minority Affairs office in Nassau County, New York, the first South Asian to hold this office.

In that role, he worked on setting guidelines, and was able to empower the Community for proper participation of MWBE businesses. He contributed to this effort by arranging different boot camps for small businesses, which created community awareness and participation campaigns, and built lasting strategic partnerships with various community organizations, the bio said. Chauhan is the also founding president of the New York South Asian American Chamber of Commerce and has served as a Board member of Services Now for Adult Persons, Inc (SNAP) New York.

The bio said that November 12, 2016, was declared as Dilip Chauhan Day in sixth US Congressional District New York in honor of his work.