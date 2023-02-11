 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Will they, won’t they? The debate on supplying fighter jets to Ukraine continues

Pranay Sharma
Feb 11, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

Though most western countries favour intensifying their support to Ukraine, they are hesitant to supply it with fighter jets. Such a move, they fear, could result in heavy losses as well as strong retaliation from Russia.

His hand on his heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched as his country’s flag was hoisted on September 14 above the recently recaptured city of Izium, a rare foray outside the capital that highlighted Moscow’s embarrassing retreat in the face of a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive. (Source: AP)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky received a rapturous and hero’s welcome during his two-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) as he made a plea for more funds and weapons to deal with Russia’s stepped-up offensive, widely believed to begin in the coming weeks.

But he failed to get a commitment from either London or Brussels on the fighter jets that he so desperately wants to face the challenge from Moscow.

His visit that ended on Thursday has brought back the debate on supplying fighter jets to the centre-stage.

There is wide agreement among the western countries that Ukraine needed to be armed with more sophisticated and effective weapons to defend itself better against Russia’s stepped-up offensive expected to begin soon.