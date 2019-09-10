App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will release my financial report before 2020 elections: Donald Trump

The remark come amid increased scrutiny of the government's spending on properties held by his family. US media reports are raising questions after Vice President Mike Pence stayed at a Trump property during his recent trip to Ireland.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has said he plans to release a report on his financial holdings before the November 2020 presidential elections.

"I will be, at some point prior to the election, I will be giving out a financial report of me. And, it will be extremely complete," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The remark come amid increased scrutiny of the government's spending on properties held by his family. US media reports are raising questions after Vice President Mike Pence stayed at a Trump property during his recent trip to Ireland.

Close

"I'm going to give out my financial condition. And you will be extremely shocked that the numbers are many, many times what you think," Trump said.

related news

Unlike his predecessors, Trump has not released his annual tax returns.

"I don't need to have somebody take a room overnight at a hotel," he said.

"So what is happening is the following every time you find a person landing an airplane within 500 miles of something I own-- Mike Pence, as an example... he has actually told me that he stay there many years ago at the same. I bought it years ago, but he was there before I bought it I believe he said a long time ago,” he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 08:25 am

tags #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.