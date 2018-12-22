Will not comment on future strategic developments: White House

White House said on December 21 it will not comment on any future strategic developments, amid media reports that US President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to prepare a plan for a significant troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The White House has ordered the Pentagon to draw up plans for a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, NBC News reported quoting two defense officials.

The White House has asked the Pentagon to look into multiple options, including a complete withdrawal, the report said.

"We are not going to comment on future strategic developments," Garrett Marquis, spokesman of the National Security Council, the White House told PTI when asked about the news reports.

The US currently has 15,000 troops on the ground in Afghanistan.

According to multiple media outlets, Trump wants to reduce the strength of his troops by 7,000.

The White House has not responded to questions related to this except for saying that it does not want to comment on any future strategic decision.

Congressman Mac Thornberry, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said he was deeply disturbed by reports that the administration is planning to cut the number of American troops in Afghanistan by half.

"Among my concerns are that such a move would complicate the remaining troops ability to protect themselves, cause coalition partners to reduce their presence as well and set back progress in helping the Afghan security forces be able to provide for their country's security," Thornberry said.

He said it will relieve pressure on the Taliban at a critical juncture in peace negotiations and allow ISIS, al Qaeda and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan to rebuild and eventually launch terrorist attacks against Americans.

"Considerable progress has been made in the last two years against terrorist organisations in a variety of places around the world. Reducing the American presence in Afghanistan and removing our presence in Syria will reverse that progress, encourage our adversaries, and make America less safe," Thornberry said.