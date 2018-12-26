App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 08:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will ensure minorities treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan: Imran Khan

On the occasion of Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary on Tuesday, Khan said that Jinnah had envisaged Pakistan as a "democratic, just and compassionate" nation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the second time within a week tried to compare the treatment of minorities in his country and India, saying they would be treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan "unlike what is happening in India".

On the occasion of Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary on Tuesday, Khan said that Jinnah had envisaged Pakistan as a "democratic, just and compassionate" nation.

"Naya Pakistan is Quaid's (Jinnah) Pakistan and will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India," Khan tweeted.

He said Jinnah wanted "our minorities to be equal citizens. It should be remembered that his early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity."

Khan added that Jinnah's "struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only began when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority."

It is the second time in a week that Khan has tried to compare the treatment of minorities in his country and India.

On Saturday, Khan asserted that his government is taking steps to ensure that religious minorities in Pakistan get their due rights, which was also a vision of Jinnah.

Addressing an event to highlight the 100-day achievements of the Punjab government in Lahore, Khan said that his government "will show the (Narendra) Modi government how to treat minorities...
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 07:52 am

tags #Imran Khan #Minorities #Naya Pakistan #World News

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.