Will deepen partnership with India for shared goals: Joe Biden administration

File image: US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC. (Image: Reuters)

Announcing its interim national security strategic guidance plan, United States President Joe Biden’s administration said on March 3 that it would deepen partnerships with India, New Zealand and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, to advance shared goals.

This interim guidance was issued to convey Biden’s vision for how the US will engage with other nations, and to provide guidance for the country’s departments and agencies to align their actions as the administration is yet to formulate a National Security Strategy.

“Beyond our core alliances, we will also double down on building partnerships throughout the world, because our strength is multiplied when we combine efforts to address common challenges, share costs, and widen the circle of cooperation,” the White House said in a statement.

“We will deepen our partnership with India and work alongside New Zealand, as well as Singapore, Vietnam, and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, to advance shared objectives,” the statement said.

“We will recognise that our vital national interests compel the deepest connection to the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Western Hemisphere. And we will be mindful of both our values and our interests as we engage partner nations,” the statement added.

The US administration said it will reinforce its partnership with the Pacific Island states and recognise the ties that have shared history and sacrifice. “We will recommit ourselves to our transatlantic partnerships, forging a strong, common agenda with the European Union and the United Kingdom on the defining issues of our time.”