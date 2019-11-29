App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Will closely monitor North Korea after missile launch: Shinzo Abe

"Multiple missile launches by North Korea are a serious challenge not only for Japan, but also international society," Abe told reporters after the country's defence ministry had confirmed that an object that appeared to be a missile was launched from North Korea earlier in the day.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday said that a missile launch by North Korea was a threat to Japan and the international community, and that Tokyo would be in close contact with its partners to monitor the situation.

"We will remain in close contact with the United States, South Korea and the international community to monitor the situation. We will increase our vigilance to preserve the safety and assets of the Japanese people," he said.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 08:28 am

