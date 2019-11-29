Will closely monitor North Korea after missile launch: Shinzo Abe

"Multiple missile launches by North Korea are a serious challenge not only for Japan, but also international society," Abe told reporters after the country's defence ministry had confirmed that an object that appeared to be a missile was launched from North Korea earlier in the day.
"Multiple missile launches by North Korea are a serious challenge not only for Japan, but also international society," Abe told reporters after the country's defence ministry had confirmed that an object that appeared to be a missile was launched from North Korea earlier in the day."We will remain in close contact with the United States, South Korea and the international community to monitor the situation. We will increase our vigilance to preserve the safety and assets of the Japanese people," he said.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 08:28 am