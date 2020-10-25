172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|wildfires-may-be-linked-to-rise-in-covid-19-cases-using-antiviral-mouthwash-can-curb-spread-new-studies-find-6011241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wildfires may be linked to rise in COVID-19 cases, using antiviral mouthwash can curb spread, new studies find

Air pollution provides a means for viruses to move around the environment, a finding which may be of particular relevance to India, and Delhi where the pollution levels worsen during this season.

Moneycontrol News

Two recent studies have found as-yet-unreported or less  frequently reported ways in which the SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 virus spreads and can be prevented from spreading.

In the first instance, researchers have found that wildfires, particularly wildfire smoke, may be linked to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in San Francisco. According to the researchers, who published their study in the journal European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, increase in smoke particles between March and September corresponded to increases in daily COVID-19 diagnoses and total COVID-19 deaths.

"Carbon monoxide is a highly toxic gas which can damage our lungs, resulting as a triggering factor for an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the wildfire region," coauthor Sultan Ayoub Meo of King Saud University in Saudi Arabia told news agency Reuters.

He added that air pollution provides a means for viruses to move around the environment--- a finding which may be of particular relevance to India, and Delhi where the pollution levels worsen during this season.

related news

"The metrological, disaster management and health officials must implement the necessary policies and assist in planning to minimise the wildfire incidences, environmental pollution and COVID-19 pandemic both at regional and international levels," the authors said in their conclusion to the research.

Meanwhile, researchers have also found that antiviral mouthwash can in fact decrease COVID-19 transmission risk by reducing the viral loads in the mouths of infected patients when they cough, sneeze or speak--- the primary ways in which the virus is transmitted. According to a paper in the Journal of Dental Research, studies have found that cetylpyridinium chloride or povidone-iodine can reduce the oral coronavirus load.

This may be particularly important since many of the COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic and do not know that they have been infected. Using mouthwash, according to co-author of the study Dr. Florence Carrouel of University Claude Bernard Lyon in France, can reduce the transmission risk. She told Reuters that COVID-19 patients should use mouthwash regularly for seven to ten days.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #world

