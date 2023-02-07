English
    Wikipedia again up and running as Pakistan lifts ban on site

    The site was blocked on Friday by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, after a deadline expired that Pakistan gave to Wikipedia to remove the controversial content.

    Associated Press
    February 07, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

    Pakistan lifted its ban on Wikipedia services before dawn Tuesday, after the countrys media regulator blocked the site last week for not removing purportedly blasphemous content, claiming it hurts the sentiments of Muslims.

    Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the unblocking late on Monday, according to a government statement. The site was blocked on Friday by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, after a deadline expired that Pakistan gave to Wikipedia to remove the controversial content.

    The ban drew criticism and many Islamabads action, saying it was a blow to digital rights and deprived the public of the right to seek knowledge.

    As anger grew, Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Sharif's five-member committee had looked into the matter and ordered Wikipedia services be restored immediately.