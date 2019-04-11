WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested after being evicted from Ecuador embassy

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange was on April 11 arrested by the Metropolitan police in London, United Kingdom after being evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy.

Assange was taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court soon, the police said.



WATCH: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London https://t.co/wE9u9wYvCC pic.twitter.com/ajxH5R6aOT

— CNN International (@cnni) April 11, 2019

The police executed the warrant issued by the Westminster Magistrates' Court and were invited into the Ecuadorian embassy by the Ambassador. The development follows the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum given to Assange.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said that Assange will not be extradited to any country where he could face "torture or the death penalty".

"I asked Great Britain the guarantee that Mr Assange will not be extradited to any country in which he could suffer torture or face the death penalty," President Lenin Moreno said in a video message posted on social media.

"The British government has confirmed this in writing," that they will meet this requirement, Moreno said.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed via Twitter that Assange was now in police custody. “Nearly 7 years after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation and Met police for its professionalism. No one is above the law,” Javid said.

Responding to the arrest, WikiLeaks said that Assange "did not walk out of the embassy" and that the "Ecuadorian ambassador invited British police into the embassy and he was immediately arrested".

Assange first took refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in June 2012 after jumping bail while wanted for questioning in Sweden over allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Though that criminal investigation was dropped last year, Assange, who is Australian, remained behind the embassy’s walls out of concern that he could face extradition to the United States for leaking classified military and diplomatic documents through Wikileaks, with the help of former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

(With agency inputs)