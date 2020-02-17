App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 03:30 PM IST

Why TikTok's new viral 'Skullbreaker' challenge is dangerous

In view of the risk included in the challenge, several European schools have issued warnings and advisories to create awareness about it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Skullbreaker challenge is the newest online challenge that could be putting lives at risk. The social media challenge, popularised on short-form video-sharing app TikTok, also called tripping jump.

The challenge requires three participants standing side by side with two of them knocking the third off balance while they jump together in the air. The goal is to make the person in the middle fall flat on his or her back, hence the name — 'skull breaker challenge'.

The challenge got its name from the Spanish word Rompcráneos. When translated, it means ‘Skullbreaker’ in English, Mirror has reported.

Close

Like most social media trends, its source of origination is unknown. However, many school students have taken this challenge and filmed themselves attempting it. Some even ended up in intensive care after taking the challenge, said the report.

related news

Initially, a video of three students at a school in Venezuela went viral. It then went on to trend in Europe and the United States.

The challenge has gained momentum and now been circulated on various other social media platforms. Apparently, no video has come up from India so far.

According to doctors, attempting this challenge can lead to serious fractures, said a Hindustan Times’ report. In a free fall, part of the challenge, there are chances of fracturing the knee, ankle, hip and other joints, as well as a ligament tear. In the worst case, a participant might also end up hitting his or her head, getting a concussion, or breaking skull – literally -- said the report citing doctors.

According to the Mirror, a student was hospitalised after sustaining wrist injury while performing the challenge.

In view of the risk included in the challenge, several European schools have issued warnings and advisories to create awareness about it.


First Published on Feb 17, 2020 03:30 pm

