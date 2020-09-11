Why South Africa may face international cricket ban

The CSA now faces action from the ICC as the SASCOC's action could also be seen as government interference.

South Africa cricket is facing an unprecedented crisis after the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) - a central government body - suspended the board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) for one month as it investigates "many instances of maladministration and malpractice" in the crisis-ridden organisation.

This might effectively mean that the South African national cricket team might not be able to play international fixtures, since the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules do not allow government interference.

Why the suspension?

The SASCOC's action, which means that there is no one to run daily affairs of the CSA, is another setback to the board which is in the middle of administrative chaos and facing allegations of corruption and racial discrimination.

The SASCOC took the decision unanimously at a board meeting on Tuesday alleging "many instances of maladministration and malpractice at the CSA" which "has brought cricket into disrepute".

The CSA's former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thabang Monroe was fired last month following the findings of a forensic report that revealed "acts of serious misconduct".

Acting CEO Jacques Faul and President Chris Nenzani resigned last month with Kugandrie Govender replacing Faul.

What does this mean for international cricket in South Africa?

The CSA now faces action from the ICC as the SASCOC's action could also be seen as government interference. The ICC disallows any sort of government interference in the day-to-day operations of a board, which was also the reason why Zimbabwe ended up being banned for a brief period last year.

Would this hurt South African players' IPL prospects?

Probably not. According to reports, as of now, this crisis will only affect the team's international fixtures.

Is this the first time something like this is happening with SA cricket?

No, the Gleneagles Agreement of 1977 prohibited any kind of cricketing ties with South Africa due to the government's Apartheid policy.

The Proteas had come back to playing international cricket in 1991, after the release of Nelson Mandela and the relaxation of some of the discriminatory policies of the government.