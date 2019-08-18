Why Sheikh Zakzaky’s abrupt dash from India signals worsening Indo-Iran ties

Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, 66, the feared founder and supreme leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), landed in New Delhi on Wednesday (August 14) for medical treatment only to rush back abruptly to Abuja in Nigeria on Friday (August 16) complaining of hostility during his India stay.

With bullets and shrapnel embedded in his body and failing eyesight after an attack in December 2015 by Nigerian government forces that left about 350 people dead including three of his sons, Zakzaky had come to India for medical treatment. The Nigerian government’s attack was a reprisal after the IMN reportedly attacked the convoy of Nigeria's army chief Tukur Buratai in Kaduna state.

Since 2015, Zakzaky has been under arrest in Nigeria and had come to India after the Nigerian government allowed him go do so on medical grounds. However, many believe the radical religious leader had come to India for political work.

But in just two days, the Shiite leader changed his mind and rushed back home. He posted his grouse in a twitter video: “I have been detained now for a collective total of about 13 years but I have never seen detention like the one I am in now…Even at the door, they have placed armed police. Even between one room to the next we are not allowed to move”.

Zakzaky started the radical IMN, a militant Shia movement in Nigeria that draws its inspiration from Iran. Besides the IMN, Nigeria is also home to the ISIS-affiliated Boko Haram Sunni militants who believe in Wahabbist Islam.

Backed by Iran, the IMN—with a support base of about 4 million Nigerian Shiites—enjoys very close ties with the Khomeni regime and aims at replicating Iran’s Khomenist-type Islamic uprising in Nigeria.

At the same time, bilateral ties between India and Iran have been on the definite downswing with India deciding not to import oil from Iran in line with US sanctions. With more than 80 per cent of India’s oil requirement being met by imports, the country was the second-biggest buyer of Iranian oil after China. With Iran oil imports virtually come to a stop now, India’s oil requirement is being met by US and to some extent by Venezuela.

Interestingly, soon after New Delhi announced abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A on August 5 that provided special status and treatment to Jammu and Kashmir, there were protests in front of the Indian Embassy in Teheran, which would not have been possible without the Iranian government’s acquiescence.

Moreover, the overwhelmingly Shia-dominated Kargil region of Ladakh has vehemently opposed its clubbing with Ladakh which has been made a Union Territory. Ethnically and culturally much similar to the Buddhists of Leh, the Shiite Kargilis are, however, more keen to be part of the Muslim-dominated largely Sunnis of Kashmir Valley.