Why Paris is burning and other parts of France have ignited

A worker cleans glass debris next to a message on a plywood board reading "Justice for Nahel" in the centre of Marseille, southern France on July 1, 2023, after a fourth consecutive night of rioting in France over the killing of a teenager by police. (AFP Photo)

There was relative peace and calm in Paris and other cities of France after six consecutive days of violent riots and street protests in large parts of the country following the death of a 17-year-old boy in police firing. But there could be a recurrence of violence, warn experts.

In the past six days, shops have been looted, buildings, offices and cars have been burnt and residences of several officials, including the Mayor of Paris, have been attacked and damaged by the protesters. There have been frequent clashes in the streets and around 45,000 policemen have been sent across the country to control the situation. More than 3,000 arrests have been made by the police through the violence.

Why was the boy shot?

The boy, known as Nahel M, was of Algerian and Moroccan descent and a resident of Nanterre, a west Paris suburb dominated by people from former French colonies in Africa. On Tuesday, he was allegedly driving a yellow Mercedes car without a licence around the city when two policemen stopped him.

A video clip that went viral after his death showed one of the policemen pointing a gun at Nahel, the driver, while they were talking to him. Nahel tried to drive off and jumped a red light at the traffic signal when he was shot dead and the car crashed into the pavement and stopped. Two other passengers in the car, however, fled.

Violence erupted in Paris soon after the news of Nahel’s death became public and quickly spread to other cities. There was a brief lull on Saturday when the slain boy was buried by his mother and relatives and friends near his home. But soon after, the protests and violence resumed in different parts of France.

What has the government done?

French President Emmanuel Macron has described the incident as “inexplicable” and “unforgivable,” and said the case has been immediately referred to the court. Meanwhile, the officer who shot Nahel has been charged with voluntary homicide. The officer has since apologised to the family of the victim.

President Macron has called for peace and calm and has held a series of meetings with leaders of his government plus representatives of several regional administrations to assess the evolving situation.

Macron has cancelled an official visit to Germany after he was criticised for attending Elton John’s farewell concert in Paris amid the violence. The government said the top priority was to restore order in the country and has not ruled out any option, including declaring a state of emergency, to regain control of the situation.

A number of leading French personalities, including members of the national football team, have called for peace and calm.

Celine, a major fashion house, has cancelled its menswear show in Paris to express solidarity with the victim’s family.

Macron caught in a concert during unrest

There was widespread outrage as news emerged that the French President and his wife were enjoying an Elton John concert in Paris even as the city was burning amid violent street protests. Macron was caught tapping his foot and smoking a cigarette in a video clip of the concert.

How are other countries looking at the developments?

France is the world’s seventh largest economy. Besides, it is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a member of both the G7 and G20, and a crucial member of NATO. It is also one of the leading countries of the European Union.

The current violence and unrest are being watched closely by other western nations and many leaders have spoken to Macron.

However, the instability has led countries such as the United Kingdom to warn British nationals against visiting France in general and Paris in particular, because of the unpredictable nature of the street protests and their violent nature.

Neglect and police high-handedness?

Many observers have seen the developments in France as a reflection of racial inequality and neglect of the under-developed suburbs, where the majority of people from the former French colonies live.

Last year, the French police killed 13 people who did not comply with traffic stops. This year, three people, including Nahel, have died under similar circumstances. There have frequently been calls from rights groups for racial equality and more accountability from the police force.

What steps can France take for improvement?

Since the French Revolution of 1789, France has had a long history of street protests and unrest. People have often come out protesting against misgovernance and other political, social and economic issues.

France had been recovering from a long spell of street protests against the government’s pension scheme. But after that issue cooled off somewhat, the country has been rocked by the 17-year-old boy’s death.

President Macron, who was elected for a second term last year, has another four years of his term left. Since becoming President, he has been trying to ring in fundamental reforms in several areas of French society and government.

Expert views

Experts agree that though the reforms are long overdue, they cannot be brought in unless Macron has the support of political parties and the people. This would require long-term engagement. However, Macron seems to be in a hurry to carry out the reforms and has been criticised for adopting a ‘top-down’ approach that alienates most people.

It remains to be seen if the latest bout of violence and unrest in France will force him to change his tactics.

Otherwise, the frequent bouts of unrest could seriously damage France’s political and economic stability and deepen the social tensions further.