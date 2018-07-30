Why Netflix, Google and LinkedIn are rallying to employ a homeless man

A web designer who turned homeless after his idea for a tech startup failed has now received over 200 job offers following a viral tweet.

Like many, David Casarez came to Silicon Valley with a dream to launch his own company, but after funding for it ran out and his van was repossessed, he was left homeless and had to sleep on park benches.

According to a report in CTV News, Casarez, who not so long ago was seen holding a sign that read “Homeless Hungry 4 Success Take A Resume”, has now received offers from Google, Netflix and LinkedIn among others.



Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7

— FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

His determination to land a job instead of asking people for money caught the attention of fellow citizen Jasmine Scofield, who took to Twitter to share a picture of Casarez along with his placard.

"Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing," she wrote.

Since then, Scofield’s tweet has gone viral amassing more than 1 lakh retweets and even more likes.