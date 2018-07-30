App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why Netflix, Google and LinkedIn are rallying to employ a homeless man

David Casarez was seen holding a sign that read, “Homeless Hungry 4 Success Take A Resume”, has now received more than 200 job offers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A web designer who turned homeless after his idea for a tech startup failed has now received over 200 job offers following a viral tweet.

Like many, David Casarez came to Silicon Valley with a dream to launch his own company, but after funding for it ran out and his van was repossessed, he was left homeless and had to sleep on park benches.

According to a report in CTV News, Casarez, who not so long ago was seen holding a sign that read “Homeless Hungry 4 Success Take A Resume”, has now received offers from Google, Netflix and LinkedIn among others.

His determination to land a job instead of asking people for money caught the attention of fellow citizen Jasmine Scofield, who took to Twitter to share a picture of Casarez along with his placard.

related news

"Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing," she wrote.

Since then, Scofield’s tweet has gone viral amassing more than 1 lakh retweets and even more likes.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Google #Trending News #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.