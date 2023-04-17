 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Joe Biden has slow-walked his way to a 2024 run

New York Times
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Closed-door planning meetings involving White House officials, the Democratic National Committee and outside advisers are intensifying as United States President Joe Biden nears a final decision about how and when to kick off his 2024 campaign.

Biden’s seemingly off-the-cuff remark at an airport in Ireland on Friday that he would announce his campaign “relatively soon” was the kind of tantalizingly vague comment that could be — and was — read by his aides and others as either a reaffirmation that he was in no particular hurry to announce or a sign of gathering momentum.

Behind the scenes, advisers and allies are weighing how soon the president should set in motion a reelection operation — an announcement that will surprise no one but will signal the start of a challenging new phase of his presidency.

Before Biden’s remarks Friday, conflicting signals abounded about the imminence of an announcement. Preparations have accelerated, according to people involved in and briefed on the planning sessions, even as those involved discuss the pros and cons of delaying a formal announcement into early summer, seeing little advantage in interrupting Republican infighting. At the same time, there has been increasing discussion among the broader Biden team about the notion of a low-key video announcement April 25, the fourth anniversary of his entrance to the 2020 race — the kind of symmetry that Biden is said to appreciate.