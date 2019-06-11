App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why is Wall Street closely following the tweets of this Chinese journalist?

Hu Xijin, the Editor of Global Times, tweets about the Chinese government's views on the trade war and his tweet saying that China may cut Boeing's orders sent the aircraft maker's stock into a tailspin.

Moneycontrol News
Over the past few weeks, tweets by a Chinese journalist have become of paramount importance to fund managers and investors.

Hu Xijin, the Editor of Global Times, tweets about the Chinese government's views on the trade war and his tweet saying that China may cut Boeing's orders sent the aircraft maker's stock into a tailspin.

The 59 year-old journalist said his job does give him access to certain information, but he is not in a position to release it.

"I'm not sure if Chinese officials are deliberately passing on information to me. The officials and I have a tacit understanding," Hu told Bloomberg in an interview.

Wall Street has been paying attention to his tweets, with many thinking his tweets give insight into the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"A lot of fund managers and investors we know are watching Hu’s Twitter account closely, as it provides key information about China’s stance on the trade war and other issues," Larry McDonald, founder of investment newsletter Bear Traps Report, told the news agency.

"Hu's Twitter account is seen as China's way to fight back. It is a negotiation tactic by the Chinese Communist Party," McDonald added.

Most recently, his tweet on the negotiations between the US and China drew a lot of attention. His followers on Twitter have doubled since trade tensions have escalated.

On June 3, Hu tweeted that China will warn students against going to the US. This statement came true a few days later in a statement made by China’s education ministry.



US aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s shares slumped after Hu tweeted that China might reduce orders from the company.

The journalist claims the tweets are “based on what I know” are “definitely true.”

“My background carries a certain amount of authority, but I also speak on issues that other state media keep quiet about,” Hu told Bloomberg. 

Hu says he will be more careful in future, given that his tweets are gaining attention.

“If my tweets create collateral damage and cause losses for US investors, that’s not what I want. My biggest hope is to express things more freely” Hu told Bloomberg. 

Hu has also shared his views about the trade war’s impact on India, saying it will be beneficial to India. He even praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election on May 23.


First Published on Jun 11, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #Business #markets #World News

