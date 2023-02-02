 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why is Gautam Adani's Indian empire in turmoil?

AFP
Feb 02, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Gautam Adani, 60, is a publicity-shy school dropout of humble origins who rose to become fabulously rich.

The business empire of Gautam Adani is in mayhem, losing more than $100 billion in value and sending the Indian tycoon tumbling down the global rich list after allegations of major accounting fraud.

- Who is Gautam Adani? -

Adani, 60, is a publicity-shy school dropout of humble origins who rose to become fabulously rich.

Moving to Mumbai in his teens to work sorting diamonds, he formed his own import-export business. His big break came in 1995 when he acquired a shipping port just as India's economy was opening up.