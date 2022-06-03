Why is Ethereum so popular for NFT projects?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) made their debut in 2017, with the likes of Cryptopunks and Cryptokitties quickly grabbing buyer attention. Since then, the NFT market has exploded, with Ethereum being one of the main contributing factors.

Not really. Other blockchains such as Solana, Cardano, and BNB Chain also host NFTs. Moreover, NFTs need not be purchased using Ether only — you can also buy, sell and trade digital assets using SOL, ADA, BNB, and other tokens.

But why was Ethereum at the forefront of the NFT boom? And why are most NFT projects based on the Ethereum blockchain? Is it the only way to go about making an NFT?

The ERC-721 token and smart contracts

Ethereum was the first smart-contract-enabled network. Smart contracts made it much easier to provide ownership and govern the transferability of NFTs. Moreover, Ethereum also created a token standard called ERC-721 especially for the minting of NFTs. Therefore, Ethereum laid the foundation for NFTs and paved the way for the digital asset revolution.

Further, since most projects were based on Ethereum, wallets such as Metamask were created in a way that the NFTs had to be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Only then could they support Ethereum-based NFTs.

The EVM acts like a decentralized computer — a virtual machine — that handles the millions of projects built on the Ethereum network. It is the bedrock of Ethereum’s operating structure. Therefore, NFT creators had to be sure that their projects were EVM compatible; another reason why they had to build on Ethereum.

Therefore, as NFTs began to pick up steam, Ethereum was one of the only blockchains that could support these digital assets. Sensing the massive, several Ethereum-based NFT marketplaces, including Rarible, OpenSea and Nifty Gateway, began cropping up, and customers started flooding in.

Hence, while Ethereum is not a prerequisite to minting and trading digital tokens, it is undoubtedly a leader. It also has an extensive network of buyers, thanks to its exposure over the years. Naturally, creators would prefer Ethereum over others.

Popularity comes with its share of problems.

The popularity of Ethereum also caused a lot of problems. A large number of projects leads to an influx of network traffic. This traffic eventually causes a rise in transaction fees. The increase in traffic also slowed down the network. Transactions began to take a lot of time, and users were forced to pay higher fees to prioritize their transactions.

Then there are the environmental issues. As per studies, the annual power consumed by Ethereum is comparable to the power usage of several countries.