'Why do we deserve this? They just hate us': Video of 10-year-old Gaza girl shows brutality of Israel-Palestine conflict

A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City May 12, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

A video showing a 10-year-old Gaza girl weeping in front of a building reduced to rubble, and asking "why do we deserve this" has drawn the attention of scores of netizens. The clip gives an insight into the brutality of Israel-Palestine conflict and shows how children are among the worst-affected due to the violent flare-up.

The child, identified as Nadine Abdel-Taif, spoke to The Middle East Eye on May 15 over the destruction caused due to the Israeli air strikes. "I'm always sick. I can't do anything. I'm only 10...what do you expect me to do? Fix it?" she asked, pointing towards the building that was reduced to rubble.

"I can’t even deal with this anymore. I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people. But I can’t. I’m just a kid," Nadine said, as she broke down.



"I don't know what to do."

A 10-year-old Palestinian girl breaks down while talking to MEE after Israeli air strikes destroyed her neighbour's house, killing 8 children and 2 women#Gaza #Palestine #Israel pic.twitter.com/PWXsS032F5 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 15, 2021

"All of this when I see, I literally cry everyday," she said in a shaky voice. "Why do we deserve this? What did we do for this?" Nadine asked, adding that her family says that "they (Israel) just hate us. They just don't like us because we are Muslims."

The girl pointed towards the kids who were present around her and said, "You see all of the kids around me. They're just kids. Why would you just send a missile to kill them?" she questioned.

The armed offensive launched by Israel, considered as the most severe since 2014, has destroyed hundreds of homes in Palestine, left at least 149 dead including 41 children and more than 1,000 are reportedly wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has justified the aggression, calling it an act of self-defense against the "terrorism" perpetrated by Hamas militants based in Gaza.

The conflict has now entered into its seventh day. Nine Israeli have also lost their lives in the attacks launched by Hamas and Islamic Jihad group from Gaza. According to Netanyahu, Israel's offensive would continue "as long as necessary". "We will make them pay dearly," he said.