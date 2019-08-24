Why are fires across Amazon forest relevant for all geographies, including India?

When Sruthi Krishna Moorthy, a young researcher, visited a tropical rainforest in South America for the first time two years back as a part of her research, she was in for a surprise.

Moorthy, who is pursuing a doctorate from the University of Ghent, Belgium, and was researching certain plant forms called 'lianas' and how their increasing abundance due to climate change is impacting the structure and function of tropical forests. One of her research sites was Nouragues in French Guyana.

Over the two month period, she slept in an hammock with only an asbestos sheet over her and defacted in the open with no water to flush. “You are supposed to shovel dry sand over the (human) waste so they are converted to natural manure,” she said.

Of course, there was no Netflix and potato chips to chill with during weekends, and she had to cook with limited ingredients stocked for a dozen people while taking turns. It was always humid, and she had to trek few kilometres in the forest for work.

While not all us would like to willingly survive in such harsh conditions, but if you ask Sruthi, she would say it was the best time of her life.

“When I go into the rainforest for my research, I would see birds and reptiles I have never seen before. At first it was scary, especially the snakes, but over time I loved discovering species I have never known,” Sruthi recounted.

Then she began documenting them for fun and began to take interest in the species living there. Some of the species she witnessed include coral snakes, cat-eyed snake, vine snake, harpy eagle, motmot (similar to kingfisher), sloths and spider and howler monkeys.

“Once I saw a tarantula, a large hairy spider, sunbathing. You will not believe there would be so many varieties of frogs, scorpions and insects. The entire ecosystem in the rainforest in short is fascinating. They are dynamic, full of life,” Sruthi said, excited.

That is what we humans see. But the rainforest is not only about its innumerable species of plants, animals and insects. The Amazon rainforest has more to it than meets the eye.

We know that Amazon rainforest is the world’s largest tropical rainforest accounting for 10 percent of the world’s biodiversity. In a normal year, studies suggest that they absorb about 2.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. As a result, protecting the Amazon is important for combating climate change.

The rate at which the fires are happening could put this ecosystem into an irreversible tipping point.

Why would all these be important for Indians, who are living thousands of miles away from these forests? Because destroying the Amazon would mean that we will not be able to enjoy the clear air we are enjoying right now. At this rate, it will be a luxury.

Countless articles that stressed the importance of Amazon rainforests failed to bring home why the existence of these forests are important.

And the situation in India is not any encouraging either. For instance, the ideal forest cover for a country is 33 percent in plain areas, and 45 percent in hilly areas. According to the response given to a parliamentary question by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India’s forest cover is only 21.34 percent.

The evidence for reducing forest cover and rising climate related issues are plenty. The floods the country has witnessed in the recent time and extreme weather patterns are a case in point.