Why a broad US TikTok ban is unlikely to take effect soon

Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

Adding to the perception, last week the company said the Biden administration had demanded TikTok's owners divest their stakes in the popular video app or face a possible ban.

TikTok

A recent ban of TikTok use on U.S. government-owned devices, coupled with new legislation in Congress seeking to block the app, have fueled expectations the popular Chinese-owned platform could soon be barred nationwide.

It is unclear how the Biden administration might implement such a ban, if it chose to move forward with a plan, but if history is any guide, a prohibition is unlikely to take effect any time soon. Here is why:

TRUMP