WHO warns of 'high risk' of virus resurgence in Europe in early 2021

"There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it," the organisation said in a statement, adding that while it may feel awkward to wear masks around family members, "doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy."

AFP
World News,Health,WHO,Europe,novel coronavirus,covid-19, / December 16, 2020 / 04:40 PM IST
The World Health Organization in Europe warned Wednesday of a "further resurgence" of COVID-19 in early 2021, as it urged families to wear face masks during this year's Christmas gatherings.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Europe #Health #WHO #World News
first published: Dec 16, 2020 04:39 pm

