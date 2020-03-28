App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organization's regional director for Africa on Friday warned the continent faced a "dramatic evolution" of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 47 countries in the WHO Africa region -- which includes sub-Saharan Africa and Algeria -- 39 nations are now affected, compared with only one a month ago, Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti told French television channel France24.

Moeti said there have been about 300 cases per day in recent days, and called for "intensified action by African countries".

"The situation is very worrying, with a dramatic evolution: an increase geographically in the number of countries and also an increase in the number of infections," Moeti said.

Close

Cases have risen across the world's poorest continent over the past week to a total of nearly 3,500 cases and 94 deaths, according to an AFP tally that covers all of Africa.

African nations have ordered curfews and lockdowns in response to the growing pandemic, amid fears that weak health infrastructure will leave the continent terribly exposed to an outbreak on the scale of virus-stricken Europe.

Moeti acknowledged that measures were being taken to contain the spread of the virus and to isolate suspected cases.

Governments have banned religious gatherings and sporting events, while schools were closed in 25 countries, she said.

She noted that 42 countries are now able to diagnose the disease. "A few weeks ago, only two countries had the diagnostic capacity," she said. But Moeti stressed that the continent was poorly equipped to deal with a major health crisis.

"It is true that in many African households people live in large families. It's very difficult sometimes for everyone to have their own room," she said.

"There is a very strong community life. We have to find other hygiene methods to minimise the spread of the virus."

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 08:07 am

tags #world #World News

