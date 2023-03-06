 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WHO urges countries to come clean on Covid origins intel

AFP
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

"If any country has information about the origins of the pandemic, it's essential for that information to be shared with WHO and the international scientific community," said the World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The first infections with the new coronavirus were recorded in late 2019 in the Chinese city, which hosts a virus research laboratory. (Representative Image)

The WHO on Friday urged all countries to reveal what they know about the origins of Covid-19, following US claims of a Chinese lab leak and furious denials from Beijing.

FBI director Christopher Wray told Fox News television on Tuesday that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation had now assessed the source of Covid-19 pandemic was "most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan".

The first infections with the new coronavirus were recorded in late 2019 in the Chinese city, which hosts a virus research laboratory.

Chinese officials have angrily denied the FBI claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing.

