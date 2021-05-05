WHO to start a global hub for pandemic and epidemic intellgence based in Germany
The project will involve a global collaboration of countries and partners worldwide.
May 05, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
World Health Organization
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that it will commence its plans to open a “Global Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence” that will help gather data in order to prevent any future pandemics.
This will be headquartered in Germany, CNBC reported, with the new centre for pandemic and epidemic intelligence, data, surveillance and analytics being based in Berlin.
It is envisaged as a way to create a large global network of data “to predict, prevent, detect prepare for and respond to pandemic and epidemic risks worldwide,” it said in a statement.
"Our aim is that the WHO Hub will take this work to the next level, generating better data and better analytics for better decision-making and a safer world," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director of WHO.
Speaking on the creation of this hub, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel said she new WHO Hub will be a global platform for pandemic prevention, bringing together various governmental, academic and private sector institutions.
According to Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO's health emergencies programme, sourcing funding for the hub is still underway. The startup costs have been funded by Germany, as per the report.