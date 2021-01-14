MARKET NEWS

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to probe origins of COVID-19 pandemic

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that the team will fly from Singapore to Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December 2019.

Reuters
January 14, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
Source: Reuters

A team of WHO experts arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to investigate the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organisation team's visit has become a bone of contention as Beijing, which questions the widely-held view about the virus' origins in Wuhan, had delayed granting permission to it.

China has been proactively questioning the view that the deadly outbreak took place in a wet market in Wuhan where live animals, birds and reptiles are sold and spread to humans. The market remained closed and sealed since early last year.

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, over 92,313,000 people have been confirmed with the disease across the world and more than 1,977,000 people have died.
