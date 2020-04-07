WHO slams 'racist' calls for Africa to be vaccine testing ground

WHO director-general told a virtual news conference, insisting "we will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever.
The World Health Organization chief angrily slammed recent comments made by scientists suggesting a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be tested in Africa as "racist" and a hangover from the "colonial mentality"."Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference, insisting "we will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world... whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever.
First Published on Apr 7, 2020 09:06 am