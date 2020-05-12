App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO sees 'potentially positive data' on COVID-19 treatments

"We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus," spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a virtual briefing, referring to the body's so-called Solidarity Trial of drugs against the disease.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that some treatments appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 respiratory disease and said the body is focusing on learning more about four or five of the most promising ones.

"We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100 percent confident that we can say this treatment over that one," she added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 04:35 pm

