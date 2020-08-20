172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|who-seeks-more-information-about-russia-coronavirus-vaccine-5734081.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 05:19 PM IST | Source: AP

WHO seeks more information about Russia coronavirus vaccine

Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency official at WHO Europe, said 'this concern that we have around safety and efficacy is not specifically for the Russia vaccine, it’s for all of the vaccines under development.'

AP

The World Health Organization’s Europe office says it has begun discussions with Russia to try to get more information about the coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved last week before the shot had passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works.

Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency official at WHO Europe, said “this concern that we have around safety and efficacy is not specifically for the Russia vaccine, it’s for all of the vaccines under development.”

She acknowledged WHO was taking an “accelerated approach” to try to speed development of coronavirus vaccines but said “it’s essential we don’t cut corners in safety or efficacy.”

Smallwood said WHO has begun “direct discussions” with Russia and that WHO officials have been sharing “the various steps and information that’s going to be required for WHO to take assessments.”

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 05:19 pm

