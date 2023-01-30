 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WHO says Covid still an international emergency

Jan 30, 2023

"The WHO director-general concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," the UN health agency said in a statement.

Three years to the day after the World Health Organization sounded the highest level of global alert over Covid-19, it said Monday the pandemic remains an international emergency.

The UN health agency's emergency committee on Covid-19 met last Friday for a 14th time since the start of the crisis.

Following that meeting, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus "concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)," the organisation said in a statement.

Tedros, it said, "acknowledges the committee's views that the Covid-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point and appreciates the advice of the committee to navigate this transition carefully and mitigate the potential negative consequences."

