App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO recommends one-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5s

The United Nations agency, issuing its first such guidelines, said under-fives should also be physically active and get adequate sleep to help develop good lifelong habits and prevent obesity and other diseases in later life.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Children aged two to four should not be allowed more than one hour of "sedentary screen time" per day and infants less than one year old should not be exposed to electronic screens at all, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on April 24.

The United Nations agency, issuing its first such guidelines, said under-fives should also be physically active and get adequate sleep to help develop good lifelong habits and prevent obesity and other diseases in later life.

Sedentary screen time would include watching television or videos and playing computer games.

"Healthy physical activity, sedentary behaviour and sleep habits are established early in life, providing an opportunity to shape habits through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood," the WHO said in the guidelines to member states.

related news

Children between one and four years old should spend at least three hours in a variety of physical activities spread throughout the day, it said. Infants under one should interact in floor-based play and avoid all screens, it said.

Being inactive is a "leading risk factor" for mortality and fuels the global rise in overweight and obesity, the WHO said.

In a report two years ago, the WHO said the number of obese children and adolescents worldwide had jumped tenfold to 120 million in the past 40 years and that the rise was accelerating in low- and middle-income countries, especially in Asia.

Excessive weight can lead to diseases including diabetes, hypertension and some forms of cancer, it said.

KEEP ACTIVE

Early childhood is a period of rapid physical and cognitive development during which habits are formed and family lifestyle routines are adaptable, it said in the guidelines, drawn from evidence in hundreds of studies, many from Australia, Canada, South Africa and the United States.

"Sedentary behaviours, whether riding motorised transport rather than walking or cycling, sitting at a desk in school, watching TV or playing inactive screen-based games are increasingly prevalent and associated with poor health outcomes," the WHO said.

Chronic insufficient sleep in children has been associated with increased excessive fat accumulation as measured by body mass index (BMI), it said.

Shorter sleep duration has been associated with more TV viewing and time spent playing computer games, it added.

"Improving the physical activity, sedentary and sleep time behaviours of young children will contribute to their physical health, reduce the risk of developing obesity in childhood and the associated non-communicable diseases in later life and improve mental health and well-being," the WHO said.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 08:56 pm

tags #Health #WHO #World Health Organisation #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Mohammad Sham ...

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Varun Dhawan's 32th birthday: Natasha Dalal has the sweetest wish for ...

Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motio ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Election Epicentre: 2019 Mahayudh Season Of Turncoats

Truth and Religion Always Win, Says Pragya Thakur After Court Rejects ...

Huawei Overcomes Data Surveillance Suspicions to Bag 5G Infrastructure ...

India Second-Most Targeted Country by Hackers in 2018 with 120 Crore A ...

Ban On Sale of Medicines Online: HC Notice to Centre, E-pharmacies on ...

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMPSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Res ...

Twitter Introduces New Tool to Report Fake News About Ongoing Lok Sabh ...

Women Advocates Don't Feel Safe Anymore, Activist Lawyer Jaisingh Tell ...

My Case is About Shameful Failure of State in Protecting its People: B ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Oil hovers around 6-month high as US stocks rise

Wall Street dips after mixed earnings

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.