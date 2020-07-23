WHO launches COVID-19 Law Lab to manage coronavirus pandemic

To establish and implement strong legal frameworks to manage the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched COVID-19 Law Lab on July 22. The COVID-19 Law Lab, which will gather and share legal documents from over 190 countries across the world, aims to ensure that laws protect the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities and that they adhere to international human rights standards.

The new Lab is a joint project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), WHO, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University.

The UN body said that COVID-19 Law Lab would be a database of laws that countries had implemented in response to the pandemic.

"The lab includes state of emergency declarations, quarantine measures, disease surveillance, legal measures relating to mask-wearing, social distancing, and access to medication and vaccines," WHO said in a statement.

Emphasising on the importance of legal framework, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, "Strong legal frameworks are critical for national COVID-19 responses."

As per Tedros, laws that are poorly designed, implemented, or enforced can harm marginalized populations and hinder efforts to end the pandemic.

"As health is global, legal frameworks should be aligned with international commitments to respond to current and emerging public health risks. A strong foundation of law for health is more important now than ever before," Tedros added.

Dr Matthew M. Kavanagh, faculty in Georgetown University’s Department of International Health said that tracking and evaluating how laws and policies are being used is important to understand what works.

"We need to track and evaluate how laws and policies are being used during the Pandemic to understand what works," said Kavanagh.

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, said COVID-19 Law Lab is an important tool for sharing good practices on laws and policies.

"Laws and policies that are grounded in science, evidence and human rights can enable people to access health services, protect themselves from COVID-19 and live free from stigma, discrimination and violence," Steiner said.