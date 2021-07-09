Who killed Haiti President Jovenel Moise? Everything we know so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti.

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has plunged the impoverished Caribbean nation into crisis. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who confirmed the killing, said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti.

Mose was killed a day after he nominated Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon, as the new Prime Minister. Joseph took over the job of interim prime minister in April following the resignation of the previous premier, Joseph Jouthe, the latest in a revolving door of prime ministers.

"Saddened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti. My Condolences to the family of President Moïse and the people of Haiti," Modi said in a tweet.

Here's what we know so far about Haiti President Jovenel Moise's assassination:

In the wee hours of July 7, around 1:00 am local time, gunmen attacked Moise's heavily guarded private residence in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Moise was shot dead and his wife, Martine, was critically wounded. She was rushed to a local hospital and later evacuated to Miami for treatment.

Magistrate Carl Henry Destin said that Moise had been shot 12 times and his office and bedroom ransacked.

Moise, 53, was a businessman later elected as president of Haiti in 2016. He took office on February 7, 2017, but has presided over a deteriorating political and security situation with gangs running rampant and constant political tensions.

The end date of Moise's mandate had been in dispute with the late president maintaining that his term of office ran until February 7, 2022, but others saying it ended on February 7, 2021, as per an AFP report.

A 28-member hit squad made up of Americans and Colombians assassinated President Jovenel Moise, Haitian police said on July 8, adding that eight were still at large.

"It was a team of 28 assailants, 26 of whom were Colombian, who carried out the operation to assassinate the president," the head of Haiti's National Police, Leon Charles said at the press conference in Port-au-Prince, as quoted by AFP.

"We have arrested 15 Colombians and the two Americans of Haitian origin. Three Colombians have been killed while eight others are on the loose."

Previously authorities had said four of the suspects had been killed. Charles did not explain the discrepancy.

Meanwhile, Taiwan confirmed that 11 of the suspects were arrested on its embassy grounds after security discovered a group of armed men had broken into the courtyard of the property that had been shuttered "for safety reasons" after Moise's murder.

The embassy gave permission to Haitian police to enter the grounds, said Joanne Ou, a spokeswoman for Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Colombia's defence minister Diego Molano said at least six members of the hit squad appeared to be Colombian ex-soldiers, and that he had ordered the army and police to help with the investigation.

Joseph, the interim prime minister, has declared a "state of siege" in the country, giving himself increased powers for a 15-day period.

Moise had been governing by decree, without a parliament, since January 2020 and had named a new prime minister, Ariel Henry, on July 5, just two days before his death.

Henry, who had not yet assumed his duties, was the seventh prime minister named by Moise in four years and is claiming that he -- not Joseph -- is the rightful premier.

The assassination of the Haitian president has left the international community pondering the future of a country plagued by political instability, poverty and natural disasters.

Fearing further unrest, the UN Security Council, the United States and European nations called for legislative and presidential elections to be held as scheduled on September 26.

The international airport in Port-au-Prince was closed to prevent the assailants from fleeing the country.

The neighboring Dominican Republic shut its border with Haiti and stepped up security along the frontier.

(With inputs from agencies)