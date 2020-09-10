172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|who-is-sunil-chopra-the-indian-origin-businessman-elected-as-deputy-mayor-in-the-uk-5819841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is Sunil Chopra, the Indian-origin businessman elected as deputy mayor in the UK

Sunil Chopra being the only Indian-origin elected councillor in London Borough of Southwark Council is significant as the area has just 2 percent Indian-origin population.

Moneycontrol News

Sunil Chopra, an Indian-origin businessman in the United Kingdom has been elected as the Deputy Mayor of London Borough of Southwark for the second time.

Chopra, who served as the Deputy Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark in 2013-14 and Mayor in 2014-2015, is the first Indian-origin person to hold the prestigious office.

Who is Sunil Chopra?

Close

Chopra, who was born in New Delhi, was the General Secretary of the Indian Overseas Congress (London).

He is the only Indian-origin elected councillor in London Borough of Southwark Council. This is significant as the area has just 2 percent Indian-origin population. Chopra has lived in London for 40 years and is said to be active in community works.

“I feel really proud to be an Indian. It is not only a great honour for me and my family but for the whole Indian community. I will keep working with the community locally and internationally," news agency PTI quoted Chopra has saying on September 9.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 09:29 am

tags #India #trends #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.