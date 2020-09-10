Who is Sunil Chopra, the Indian-origin businessman elected as deputy mayor in the UK

Sunil Chopra, an Indian-origin businessman in the United Kingdom has been elected as the Deputy Mayor of London Borough of Southwark for the second time.

Chopra, who served as the Deputy Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark in 2013-14 and Mayor in 2014-2015, is the first Indian-origin person to hold the prestigious office.

Who is Sunil Chopra?

Chopra, who was born in New Delhi, was the General Secretary of the Indian Overseas Congress (London).

He is the only Indian-origin elected councillor in London Borough of Southwark Council. This is significant as the area has just 2 percent Indian-origin population. Chopra has lived in London for 40 years and is said to be active in community works.

“I feel really proud to be an Indian. It is not only a great honour for me and my family but for the whole Indian community. I will keep working with the community locally and internationally," news agency PTI quoted Chopra has saying on September 9.