Who is Shrina Kurani? All you need to know about this Indian-American who has entered US Congressional race

Shrina Kurani, a Democrat, will be challenging 15-term Republican incumbent Ken Calvert for the midterm elections in November 2022.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
Shrina Kurani's parents are Indian immigrants. She was born and raised in Riverside, California.

Shrina Kurani's parents are Indian immigrants. She was born and raised in Riverside, California. (Image: secure.actblue.com)


Indian-American Shrina Kurani will be running for the US House of Representatives from a Congressional District in California.

Kurani, a Democrat, will be challenging 15-term Republican incumbent Ken Calvert for the midterm elections in November 2022.

"I'm running for Congress to represent California's 42nd District because it's time to bring bold action and fact-based solutions to the Inland Empire," she said in a post on Instagram.

On her website, she describes herself as "an engineer, entrepreneur, and a fact-based problem solver".

Her parents are Indian immigrants. She was born and raised in Riverside, California.

"As a first-generation American, my family worked together to build a successful pool supply business right here in Riverside. My parents didn't take a single day off for 10 years, but even that level of hustle is often not enough these days. Opportunities are out of reach for far too many people while career Washington politicians like Ken Calvert are focused on helping themselves, their political parties, and their corporate donors," she said.

Kurani graduated from La Sierra High School, after which she studied mechanical engineering at University of California, Riverside. She also has a Master's Degree in Sustainability from a university in Sweden.

There are currently four Indian Americans in the House of Representatives - Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal.
first published: Jul 23, 2021 01:43 pm

