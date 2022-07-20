Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, the new President of crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a lawyer who served as Sri Lanka's prime minister a record six times, has secured presidency after winning a parliamentary vote on July 22 despite fierce public opposition to his candidacy.

"I thank parliament for this honour," the 73-year-old said after his victory was announced by the secretary-general of the legislature. He secured 134 votes in the 225-member house, while his main rival, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, got 82.

Wickremesinghe ran unsuccessfully for president twice before but secured enough votes among lawmakers despite controlling just one seat - as leader of the United National Party (UNP).

His experience in senior government positions, and a reputation as a shrewd operator, likely counted in his favour as he seeks a way out of Sri Lanka's devastating economic crisis.

"Our country is facing massive challenges and we have to work on a new strategy to fulfil aspirations of the people," he said after winning the vote in parliament. The six-time prime minister has a working relationship with key donor countries including India.

Wickremesinghe has also recently negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a day after he declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka, after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to escape a popular uprising against his government.

Late on Sunday, Wickremesinghe - who was sworn in on July 15 as acting president - declared a fresh state of emergency, the specific legal provisions of which are yet to be announced by the government.

"The acting president further explained that negotiations with the IMF were nearing conclusion, and discussions for assistance with foreign countries were also progressing," his office said earlier today.

Also, Wickremesinghe had gazetted orders for a state of emergency in the country in an effort to head off unrest ahead of a vote in parliament which was scheduled earlier today.

This is for the first time in 44 years that Sri Lanka's parliament directly elected a president.

The only previous occasion when the presidency became vacant mid-term was in 1993 when president Ranasinghe Premadasa was assassinated. DB Wijetunga was unanimously endorsed by parliament for the balance of Premadasa's term.

The win for Wickremesinghe, opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines.