MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Who is Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of interim Taliban government in Afghanistan?

Known as a low profile leader, Mullah Hasan Akhund had served as foreign minister and deputy prime minister during the Taliban's previous government in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of Taliban's 'interim' government in Afghanistan (Image: AFP)

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of Taliban's 'interim' government in Afghanistan (Image: AFP)

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body ‘Rehbari Shura’, has been named as the head of Taliban’s ‘acting’ government in Afghanistan.

The 'Rehbari Shura' or leadership council, that Hasan Akhund heads serves like a Cabinet running all the militia's affairs subject to the approval of the top leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. Mullah Hassan’s name to head the government was proposed by Akhundzada, according to media reports.

READ:Afghanistan: Here are the top six Taliban leaders

Known as a low profile leader, Mullah Hasan Akhund held many important positions during Taliban's previous government in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. He has been foreign minister and deputy prime minister under Mullah Mohammad Rabbani Akhund as the prime minister in the previous Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Mullah Hasan has also been the vice president of the council of ministers in 2001.

Mullah Hasan Akhund is on the UN terror list and believed to belong to Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban in 1990's. He is one among the founders of the militia. Considered more of a religious than a military leader,  Mullah Hasan Akhund headed 'Rehbari Shura' for 20 years and is known to be close to Hibatullah Akhundzada, according a report in News18.

Close

Related stories

Believed to have born in the village of Pashmul, in Kandahar province’s Argandab, Hassan Akhund reportedly studied at a seminary in Pakistan, before joining the Hizb-e-Islami’s Khalees faction during the anti-Soviet Union resistance.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghan Taliban #Current Affairs #India #Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund #Wire News
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.