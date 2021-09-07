Who is Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of interim Taliban government in Afghanistan?

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of Taliban's 'interim' government in Afghanistan (Image: AFP)

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body ‘Rehbari Shura’, has been named as the head of Taliban’s ‘acting’ government in Afghanistan.

The 'Rehbari Shura' or leadership council, that Hasan Akhund heads serves like a Cabinet running all the militia's affairs subject to the approval of the top leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. Mullah Hassan’s name to head the government was proposed by Akhundzada, according to media reports.

Known as a low profile leader, Mullah Hasan Akhund held many important positions during Taliban's previous government in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. He has been foreign minister and deputy prime minister under Mullah Mohammad Rabbani Akhund as the prime minister in the previous Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Mullah Hasan has also been the vice president of the council of ministers in 2001.

Mullah Hasan Akhund is on the UN terror list and believed to belong to Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban in 1990's. He is one among the founders of the militia. Considered more of a religious than a military leader, Mullah Hasan Akhund headed 'Rehbari Shura' for 20 years and is known to be close to Hibatullah Akhundzada, according a report in News18.

Believed to have born in the village of Pashmul, in Kandahar province’s Argandab, Hassan Akhund reportedly studied at a seminary in Pakistan, before joining the Hizb-e-Islami’s Khalees faction during the anti-Soviet Union resistance.