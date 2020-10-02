Who is Hope Hicks, Donald Trump's aide who tested positive for COVID-19?

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2 and will be in quarantine. The development occurred after Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest advisers, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hicks had accompanied Trump to Ohio for the first presidential debate on September 29. She and other senior aides frequently travel with the US president on Air Force One.

Hicks, a former White House communications director, rejoined the Trump administration in March 2020 as a counselor.

After leaving the White House in 2018, she worked at Fox Corporation as the media conglomerate's chief communications officer.

The 31 year-old served as the communications director for Trump's presidential campaign in 2016. Prior to that, she was a model and public relations strategist, and joined the Trump Organisation in 2014.

Hicks grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut and graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2010.

"Hope is absolutely fantastic. She was with the campaign from the beginning, and I could not ask for anything more. Hope is smart, very talented and respected by all," Trump once said about Hicks, as quoted by The Guardian.

Hicks had resigned as White House Communications Director in March 2018, shortly after giving a closed-door testimony in an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential Election. At the time, she was one of Trump's longest-serving aides in the White House.

Hicks gave another closed-door testimony in the case in June 2019, after a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee. She was named nearly 180 times in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the matter.