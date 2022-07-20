Who is Dinesh Gunawardena, the likely PM candidate for crisis-hit Sri Lanka?

Dinesh Chandra Rupasinghe Gunawardena, born 2 March 1949, has been sworn in as the Minister of Public administration by the newly elected Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Gunawardena is a Sri Lankan politician, Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister, and Leader of the House in the Sri Lankan Parliament.

Besides, several sources have speculated that he is likely to be Sri Lanka's next Prime Minister.

He is the current leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) which translates to People's United Front. MEP is a left-wing political party in Sri Lanka founded in 1959.

Gunawardena, 73, was Wickremesinghe's old schoolmate at the Royal College of Colombo and a strong Rajapaksa loyalist. Wickremesinghe is expected to name him for the position of the new premier.

Also Read: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as new Sri Lanka President

According to sources, President Wickremesinghe had informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to propose a person for the post of Prime Minister who both the ruling party and the opposition agree to form an all-party government.

Furthermore, Gunawardena also enjoys major party support in the Parliament. According to Daily News, SLPP Parliamentarian, Sisira Jayakody, had said that Leader of the House and Public Administration and Home Affairs Minister Dinesh Gunawardena should be made Acting Prime Minister as per the Constitution.

"There is clear provisions in the Constitution to appoint the Leader of the House as the Acting Prime Minister," Jayakody said prior to the Presidential elections.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is the largest bloc in the 225-member parliament that backed Wickremesinghe in attaining Presidency.

The win for Wickremesinghe, opposed by many Sri Lankans, could prompt more protests from frustrated citizens following months of severe gasoline, food, and medication shortages.

In his early political career, Gunawardena was appointed to the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna's (MEP) central committee in August 1973. He became general secretary of the MEP in 1974.

Amidst the economic crisis, he was appointed as the Minister of Home Affairs on the 18th of April 2022 by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.