WHO in touch with UK on COVID-19 variant, seeks clearer picture

Several European countries placed restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom due to concern over the new strain, which is spreading rapidly there.

December 20, 2020 / 09:21 PM IST

The World Health Organization is in close contact with British officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant, it said on December 20, advising people to be on guard against spreading the disease.

"We are in close contact with UK officials. They will continue to share information and results of their analysis and ongoing research. We will update the public and member states as we learn more, and have a clearer picture of the characteristics of this variant," the WHO said.

"In the meantime, we advise people to take all protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and comply with national authorities' guidance."

