WHO head dismisses Donald Trump's suggestions he's too close to China

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus dismissed suggestions that his agency was too close to China after criticism by US President Donald Trump."We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind," Tedros told a virtual news briefing on Wednesday, urging critics to "please quarantine COVID politics" and thanking the United States for its generous support that he expected to continue.
First Published on Apr 9, 2020 08:57 am