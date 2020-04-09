App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO head dismisses Donald Trump's suggestions he's too close to China

"We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind," Tedros told a virtual news briefing on Wednesday

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Image: UN AIds)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Image: UN AIds)

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus dismissed suggestions that his agency was too close to China after criticism by US President Donald Trump.

"We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind," Tedros told a virtual news briefing on Wednesday, urging critics to "please quarantine COVID politics" and thanking the United States for its generous support that he expected to continue.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 08:57 am

tags #China #Director General #Donald Trump #Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus #WHO #World Health Organization

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.