Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 07:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO finalising advice on de-risking elections during pandemic

"De-risking the process of voting during an election has become an important aspect of our advice to many countries. We are currently finalising more formal advice," he said.

The World Health Organization is finalising advice on how to minimise the risk when elections are held during the coronavirus pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, told an online briefing on Monday.

"De-risking the process of voting during an election has become an important aspect of our advice to many countries. We are currently finalising more formal advice," he said.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 07:44 am

