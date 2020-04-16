App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

WHO Europe leader: Agency has received global support

In an online briefing, the WHO's regional director for Europe credited the US for its historic support for the agency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The head of the World Health Organisation's European office is hailing a show of support, including some "commitments" from around the world, for the UN health agency after US President Donald Trump announced a halt to funding for it.

Amid an increasingly fraught financial situation for the WHO as it battles the coronavirus outbreak, Dr Hans Kluge said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support of European countries."

In an online briefing, the WHO's regional director for Europe credited the US for its historic support for the agency.

Close

The US is WHO's top donor, contributing between $400 million to $500 million annually in recent years.

related news

Trump on Tuesday ordered a temporary halt to US funding pending a review of its alleged missteps in managing and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are looking at the finance situation. Some commitments have come in," Kluge said, without elaborating. "But for the time, we're in the midst of the crisis. So what we focus on is to save lives."

Kluge said some countries like France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland have shown "optimistic signs in terms of declining numbers" in recent weeks, but the "small positive signals in some countries are tempered by sustained or increased levels of incidents in other countries, including the UK, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian Federation".

"The storm clouds of this pandemic still hang heavily over the European region," Kluge said, noting that case numbers are still rising - and have doubled to nearly 1 million over the last 10 days.

He said the WHO's European region is facing "about 50 percent of the global burden of COVID-19".

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Europe #Health #WHO #World Health Organisation #World News

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.